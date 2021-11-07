New Forza Horizon 5 vs Reality Showcase Highlights the Incredible Realism Within Playground’s Latest Horizon Installment 

With Forza Horizon 5 now being available via early access, a new comparison video has surfaced, comparing the locations within the game to the same locations in real life, and the results are impressive, to say the least.

We've already seen comparisons like these before. For instance, last year, a The Last of Us Part II comparison showed the incredible detail in Seattle City. In addition, we had a reality comparison for the upcoming Horizon Forbidden West, highlighting the amazing work that Guerrilla Games is doing.

First Forza Horizon 5 Graphics and FPS Comparison Shows XSX Matches Highest PC Settings in Quality Mode; Solid Performance Across All Platforms

Today we wanted to share the insane level of detail that Playground Games has delivered within its latest Forza Horizon installment. Set in Mexico, Forza Horizon 5 features iconic landmarks within the country, and this new comparison video (courtesy of ElAnalistaDeBits) shows how close the game's visuals come to real life. Check out the new video down below.

What are your thoughts about this comparison video? Has Playground succeeded in its efforts to rebuild Mexico within Forza Horizon 5? Hit the comments down below.

Forza Horizon 5 is available via Early Access on Xbox and PC right now. The racer launches globally on November 9th. Be sure to read our review in case you're still in doubt whether you should play this gem. We've included a part of our review down below.