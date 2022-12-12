Fable Development Reportedly Slow Due to Microsoft’s Insistence on Using In-House Engines

It’s been some time we’ve heard anything concrete about Fable, the reboot of the series first announced back in 2020. While Microsoft insists development is going well, if it was coming along at a normal pace, we’d have likely seen more of the game by now. What could be holding the game back?

Well, according to Microsoft insider Jez Corden, he’s heard one of the issues Fable has faced was Microsoft’s insistence that their games be developed using custom in-house engines where possible, rather than something like Unreal Engine 5. The new Fable is being produced by Playground Games, presumably with their ForzaTech engine, which is great for open-world racers, but may not be as suited for an RPG. Stubbornly sticking to outdated or ill-suited engines has been a problem with other Microsoft games, most notably Halo Infinite.

Of course, as with all rumors, take this with a grain of salt. Potential struggles aside, the new Fable may still be coming together well. Last month, Xbox Game Studios boss Matt Booty said the project has overcome early issues and his own skepticism…

“There's stuff I wish I could share and show, because some of the things I've seen are just so encouraging. There's a danger sometimes, that you don't want to [have] the RPG team go make a racing game or vice-versa. You don't want the shooter team to make a kid's building-block game. You can get in trouble there. But [Playground has] a great technology base, they've got a passion for the IP, and they've just got such a demonstrated commitment to craft and quality. [...] During some of the first reviews, I shared a little skepticism that, look, I feel like we're kind of going out on a limb here, but they've since put that to rest. I'm excited for everybody to see it.”

The talented team at Eidos Montreal is also reportedly helping out with Fable now, so hopefully, that can help overcome any technical debt they’re dealing with.

Fable is coming to PC and Xbox Series X/S. A release window has yet to be revealed.