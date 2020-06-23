The Last of Us Part II Seattle City Comparison Shows Naughty Dog’s Stunning Attention to Detail and Rendering Fidelity

A The Last of Us Part II Seattle City comparison video has surfaced, comparing in-game Seattle to the city in real-life, and Naughty Dog’s efforts are incredible, to say the least.

The Last of Us Part II is a technical masterpiece on Sony’s console and probably the best-looking PlayStation 4 title to date. Developer Naughty Dog has always been pushing boundaries with its games, and the Santa Monica-based studio is known for its spectacular attention to detail. What the wizards at the studio have accomplished with The Last of Us Part II, however, is on another level.

As can be seen in the comparison video below, the studio’s attention to detail and visual fidelity is truly impressive, and some might argue that ‘apocalyptic’ Seattle looks even better than the city in real-life. Check out the video down below and judge for yourself:

The Last of Us Part II is available globally now for PlayStation 4. As covered yesterday, the sequel to 2013’s The Last of Us experienced the biggest game launch in the UK this year and has already become Sony’s fastest-selling game of this generation, thereby beating Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.

