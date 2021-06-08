Horizon Forbidden West San Francisco Reality Comparison Shows Astonishing Attention to Detail
A new comparison video, comparing the in-game environment of Horizon Forbidden West to real-life San Francisco has surfaced, and Guerrilla’s attention to detail deserves praise.
The upcoming Horizon sequel from Guerrilla Games is set in new territory in a post-apocalyptic San Francisco. Locations include, among others, the Golden Gate Bridge, Lombard Street, the Palace of Fine Arts, the Transamerica Pyramid, City Hall, and the Ferry Building. So how will these iconic locations look in-game compared to their real-life counterparts? Well, going by a new comparison from YouTube channel “ElAnalistaDeBits”, Guerrilla has gone to great lengths when it environmental details.
Check out the comparison video down below and judge for yourself.
Sony’s first-party studio isn’t the first studio with astonishing attention to detail – we’ve also seen this with Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part II, which is set in a post-apocalyptic Seattle.
Horizon Forbidden West launches on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on a yet-to-be-announced date. The sequel was officially announced last year during Sony’s PS5 reveal event.
Explore distant lands, fight bigger and more awe-inspiring machines, and encounter astonishing new tribes as you return to the far-future, post-apocalyptic world of Horizon.
The land is dying. Vicious storms and an unstoppable blight ravage the scattered remnants of humanity, while fearsome new machines prowl their borders. Life on Earth is hurtling towards another extinction, and no one knows why.
It's up to Aloy to uncover the secrets behind these threats and restore order and balance to the world. Along the way, she must reunite with old friends, forge alliances with warring new factions and unravel the legacy of the ancient past – all the while trying to stay one step ahead of a seemingly undefeatable new enemy.
Brave an expansive open world
Discover distant lands, new enemies, rich cultures and striking characters.
A majestic frontier
Explore the lush forests, sunken cities and towering mountains of a far-future America.
Confront new dangers
Engage in strategic battles against enormous machines and mounted human enemies by using weapons, gear and traps crafted from salvaged parts.
Unravel startling mysteries
Uncover the secret behind Earth's imminent collaps
