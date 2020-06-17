Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 Floods the Map, Aquaman Challenges and Skin Added

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3, entitled Splashdown, is finally here. Season 2 was originally supposed to end in April, but the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues conspired to keep it around for several weeks longer. Season 2 finally reached its climax a couple days ago with an in-game event that saw the storm engulf the Fortnite map, which is now largely underwater as Season 3 kicks off. You can check out the waterlogged Season 3 map, which includes some all-new locations below (click image for full resolution).

According to Epic, the floodwaters will recede throughout Season 3, unveiling new and altered locations. New vehicles, including some spiffy-looking sports cars, will be added as the water dries up. You can check out a teaser trailer for Season 3, below.

Of course, Season 3 comes with a new Battle Pass, which, as usual, will set you back 950 V-Bucks. Here’s a trailer for that.

And yes, that was Aquaman you saw in the trailer. As with past comic book crossovers, you’ll be able to earn an Aquaman skin by completing various challenges.

Here’s the basic rundown of what to expect from Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3. Epic’s patch notes aren’t nearly as detailed as they used to be, but dedicated fans on Reddit are amassing a running list of all the changes.

- Survive more than just the storm in the aftermath of its revenge. As the island adapts to its flooded way of life, stay afloat and take on new challenges. Reel ‘em in - Sharks may be item-hungry and dangerous, but they also make for fun transportation. Latch on to one with a fishing rod to ride, steer, and jump across the waters.

- Sharks may be item-hungry and dangerous, but they also make for fun transportation. Latch on to one with a fishing rod to ride, steer, and jump across the waters. New enemies - Defend yourself from new marauders as they crash down onto the island and challenge your survival.

- Defend yourself from new marauders as they crash down onto the island and challenge your survival. Build-a-brella - Level up and complete challenges to build your very own umbrella. Unlock options to customize everything from top to bottom. Choose wisely: your selections are permanent.

- Level up and complete challenges to build your very own umbrella. Unlock options to customize everything from top to bottom. Choose wisely: your selections are permanent. Below the surface - As time goes on and water recedes, even more locations will be uncovered. And as the roadways become more open, you’ll discover new ways to get around.

Fortnite is available on PC, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and mobile platforms. Chapter 2 Season 3 is in full swing right now.