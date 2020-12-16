Fortnite Gets 120FPS Mode on Next-Gen Consoles; Among Us-Like ‘The Spy Within’ Mode Out Now on All Platforms

Fortnite received a lot of meaningful updates with the latest 15.10 patch. Yesterday we covered the addition of Performance Mode on PC designed for low-end configurations, but the patch also added a 120FPS mode on next-gen consoles (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X).

To play in 120 FPS, enter the Fortnite Video settings and toggle on “120 FPS Mode.” Additionally, the max resolution on Xbox Series S @ 60 FPS has been increased from 1080p to 1200p in all game modes.

That's not all, as Fortnite players were treated to a brand new (limited-time) mode called The Spy Within. This seems quite obviously inspired by the indie hit Among Us (which surprise-launched on Nintendo Switch yesterday, by the way). Here's how The Spy Within works, according to Epic Games.

