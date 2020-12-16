Fortnite Gets 120FPS Mode on Next-Gen Consoles; Among Us-Like ‘The Spy Within’ Mode Out Now on All Platforms
Fortnite received a lot of meaningful updates with the latest 15.10 patch. Yesterday we covered the addition of Performance Mode on PC designed for low-end configurations, but the patch also added a 120FPS mode on next-gen consoles (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X).
To play in 120 FPS, enter the Fortnite Video settings and toggle on “120 FPS Mode.”
Additionally, the max resolution on Xbox Series S @ 60 FPS has been increased from 1080p to 1200p in all game modes.
That's not all, as Fortnite players were treated to a brand new (limited-time) mode called The Spy Within. This seems quite obviously inspired by the indie hit Among Us (which surprise-launched on Nintendo Switch yesterday, by the way). Here's how The Spy Within works, according to Epic Games.
Starting December 15 you can jump into The Spy Within LTM playlist that features new Spy Within games built by a very talented team of Creators. Shout out to DolphinDom, KKSlider, Bunni_, Wert, Blanky, jstKamui, MackJack, Ritual and Snownymous for everything. Every few days, a new Spy Within game showcasing their work will be featured in the LTM playlist.
- Everyone starts a match only knowing which team they are on. The identity of all other players is hidden.
- Two players -- known as The Spies -- will try to eliminate other players without revealing their identity. They must do so before the crew completes their objectives.
- Eight players -- known as The Agents -- will work together to identify spies and vote them out before the spies eliminate all other players. The Agents must gather gold coins -- earned by completing objectives -- to win.
- Players cannot speak to one another in voice chat unless they are in a Meeting.
- Players can call Meetings whenever they spot a character or are suspicious of another player. Players can now talk and discuss who they are suspicious of. They can choose to vote someone out, which eliminates them. Spies need to be careful, otherwise they will raise suspicions and get voted out!
Complete The Spy Within Challenge Pack to unlock the event exclusive skate deck varient and more.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 39.99
USD 799.95
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter