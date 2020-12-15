Fortnite Performance Mode Launching Today for Low End PCs

Epic Games announced the availability of a Fortnite Performance Mode starting today on PC. This mode, currently in Alpha, has been designed to deliver a smoother experience on lower-powered configurations.

The developer is promising 'significant performance gains', though of course, it'll be a tradeoff for lowered visual quality. Fortnite Performance Mode currently only supports Battle Royale and Creative Mode, which means you won't be able to use it in the Save the World mode for the time being.

In order to enable Performance Mode, selecting it under the Video Settings, then Rendering Mode. Additionally, players will now be able to opt out of installing high-resolution textures on PC through the following procedure; this will save about 14GB, bringing the total Fortnite install size to just 17GB.

1. Open the Epic Games Launcher. 2. Click on Library. 3. Locate Fortnite and click on the three dots next to it. 4.Click on Options. 5.Check the box next to Use High-Quality Textures.

Last but not least, Epic Games provided two examples of how the brand new Fortnite Performance mode can increase your average frame rate.

Hardware Example 1: Hardware Example 2: CPU: Intel i5-8265U @ 1.60GHz CPU: AMD A10-5745M APU @ 2.1GHz Memory: 8GB RAM Memory: 6GB RAM GPU: Intel UHD Graphics 620 GPU: AMD Radeon(TM) HD 8610G FPS Before: 24 fps FPS Before: 18 fps FPS After: 61 fps FPS After: 45 fps

Of course, if you've got the right PC hardware such as a GeForce RTX graphics card, you can choose to enjoy Fortnite at its absolute best with ray-traced effects and NVIDIA's Deep Learning Super-Sampling.