Fortnite Chapter 4 Comparisons Highlight Massive Visual Improvements

Fortnite looks better than ever, thanks to the massive visual improvements introduced by the recently released Chapter 4, as highlighted by a few comparisons that have been shared online in the past few hours.

Among the new visual features introduced by Chapter 4, which updated the game's engine to Unreal Engine 5.1, Lumen Global Illumination seems to be the one that brings the most improvements, as highlighted in a few comparison screenshots by @videotech_.

Check out some of my own comparison shots! The results are outstanding, all credit to @EpicShaders and the entire Epic Games team! pic.twitter.com/ECJr5Zlyrq — Ben (@videotech_) December 5, 2022

Fortnite Chapter 4 looks great in motion as well, as shown by two videos shared on YouTube by Drilleh and Axvezer. The latter video compares low, medium, high, and epic settings on PC, further highlighting the visual improvements brought by the new chapter of the popular battle royale game.

Fortnite is now available on PC and consoles. Learn more about Chapter 4 with the overview below.

In the fourth Chapter of Fortnite’s Battle Royale, go forth in a new realm and get around in new ways — ride a dirt bike, roll in a snowball, launch yourself with the Shockwave Hammer, and hurdle over obstacles. Power yourself up with Reality Augments and claim territory for your squad, leaving behind Banners to declare what’s yours. And of course, venture with newly-forged weapons.

BEHOLD FORTNITE IN FULL UNREAL ENGINE 5

Fortnite Battle Royale now makes use of Unreal Engine 5’s newest, most innovative features, via Unreal Engine 5.1. Find out the “next-gen” UE5 features now available in Fortnite Battle Royale on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and cloud gaming!