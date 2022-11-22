Fortnite Chapter 3 Finale Event will Kick Off on December 3; Rocket League Octane Car Now Available

Epic Games has announced the release date for the Fortnite Chapter 3 Finale Event. The event known as 'Fracture' will wrap up the conclusion of the Season 4 Battle Pass and will also include several ways for players to level up faster alongside a new emote. Additionally, the latest update for the game includes a surprise addition of the Rocket League car, the Octane.

So, let's start with the Finale announcement. The Chapter 3 finale event will see players take the island's fate into their own hands, either solo or with a squad. The Fortnite Season 4 Battle Pass will end after this event, so make sure you have unlocked everything you want out of it, including bonus Styles and rewards. At the end of the Season, your unspent Battle Stars will unlock the first available rewards in the Battle Pass.

The Fortnite Chapter 3 event will be named 'Fracture' and will start on December 3. The Fracture playlist will be available in Fortnite 30 minutes before the 4PM ET start time. Fracture supports parties of up to four players. If you're going to be away from your PC or other consoles at the time, you can use Xbox Cloud Gaming or NVIDIA GeForce NOW to be able to play the game with other devices like smartphones.

Additionally, if you log in between December 2 and December 4, you'll be able to receive a Toasty Roast emote that will commemorate the beginning of the end of Chapter 3.

Now, we talk a bit about what will be available for players now. First, from November 22 to November 29, players will have access to an Avian Ambush Week in which loot-holding chickens will be multiplied. You'll have to complete chicken-themed quests for XP as well as bonus goals that will give you Level Up Tokens.

After that's done, there will be a Bargain Bin Week which will begin on November 29 and end on December 3. Character goods and services will be deeply discounted, giving you more for your Bars. As with Avian Ambush Week, you must complete special Quests for XP, plus Bonus Goals for Level Up Tokens.

In case you missed it, the latest update for Fortnite (released on November 15) also brought a couple of surprises. In version 22.40, we introduced a new vehicle: The Octane from Rocket League. This vehicle is balanced around the Battle Royale and Zero Build modes and has access to the moves that Battle-Cars in the game can perform, meaning that you can jump, dodge, take flight and drive on walls.

The update also brought a Grapple Glider, which allows you to pull yourself into the air to make a quick escape while deploying a glider to land in safe territory. This glider can be found in Chests, Chrome Chests, and Supply Drops. They do have limited charges, so it's best to save using this Glider for emergencies.

Fortnite is available on PC, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation.