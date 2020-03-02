Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo Released on the Official PlayStation Store; Weighs in At 7.59GB

Square Enix has finally released the long-rumored Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo on the official PlayStation Store.

Back in December of last year, a demo for the Remake became available through the PlayStation Store, and while not made publically available, the demo was thoroughly datamined. Neither Sony nor Square Enix officially commented on the release of the demo, but now, 2 months later, the official demo is available for download.

Square Enix Has No Plans to Release Next-Gen Only Titles in the Immediate Future; Final Fantasy VII Remake Delay Won’t Impact Future Installments

We've just released the free #FinalFantasy VII Remake demo on PlayStation Store. What are you waiting for? Download it now and experience the beginning of the story for yourself! #FF7R ? https://t.co/Gi4onqN0Cb pic.twitter.com/rX0ELUINHO — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) March 2, 2020

The demo weighs in at 7.59GB and should offer around 1 hour of playtime. Final Fantasy VII Remake was first slated for a release on March 3 but was later delayed to April 10. The highly-anticipated remake will be exclusive for PlayStation 4 for a 1-year period.

Be sure to check out our dedicated 'everything you need to know' article about the title.

Enjoy the first chapter of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE─the iconic Mako Reactor 1 bombing mission─with this demo version.

- Progress cannot be carried over into the retail version of the game.

- Content may differ from that of the retail version. FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE is a bold reimagining of the original FINAL FANTASY VII, originally released in 1997 for the PlayStation®, developed under the guidance of the original key developers. This grand adventure filled with memorable characters and crafted with cutting edge technology was an instant worldwide hit, and now it is reborn for a new era. With a mix of traditional command-based combat and real-time action, fans can explore the world of FINAL FANTASY VII, recreated with today’s technology. An exclusive theme will be available to download from 04/10/2020 if you download the demo before 05/11/2020.