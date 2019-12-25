Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo PSN Listing Leaked by Gamstat

A Final Fantasy VII Remake demo has been listed on the PlayStation Network, according to PSN tracking website gamstat.

Obviously, no Final Fantasy VII Remake demo has been officially announced by Square Enix yet. That said, gamstat already managed to 'leak' the Resident Evil 3 remake ahead of CAPCOM's announcement during the latest State of Play. If gamstat pulled the listing from the PSN API, chances are it's real.

It would indeed make a nice Holiday present for the millions of franchise fans who literally cannot wait to get their hands on this game, after so many years of waiting.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is due to release on March 3rd, 2020 for Sony's PlayStation 4 console, although a release on other platforms such as Xbox and PC is expected to hit once the one year long timed exclusivity ends. It should, however, be noted that this isn't the entirety of the original Final Fantasy VII game; it would be more correct to label it Part I, or something along those lines.

A spectacular reimagining of one of the most visionary games ever, Final Fantasy VII remake rebuilds and expands the legendary RPG for today. The first entry in a multi part saga, delivering a level of depth inconceivable for the original. Mind blowing story, unforgettable characters, epic battles and technical excellence collide. The world has fallen under the control of the Shinra electric power company, a shadowy corporation controlling the planet's very life force as mako energy. In the sprawling city of Midgar, an anti shinra organization calling themselves Avalanche have stepped up their resistance. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra's Elite soldier unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to the group, unaware of the epic consequences that await him.

Gamstat also uncovered a listing for Patapon 2 Remastered, by the way, suggesting its imminent release on PlayStation 4.