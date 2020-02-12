After years and years and fan demands, and a half-decade of active development, the much-anticipated Final Fantasy VII Remake is almost here. Powered by Unreal Engine 4 and directed by the PS1 original’s designer Tetsuya Nomura, Final Fantasy VII Remake looks to be one of the most ambitious video game revivals of all time, but how will the game actually play? How will its world and story change? When is it coming out and what platforms can you play it on?

You’ve got questions about Final Fantasy VII Remake, and, thankfully, we have answers! Scroll on down for all the key information you need before you start swinging your Buster Sword again…

Sci-Fi Shooter RPG Outriders Confirmed for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X

Will Final Fantasy VII Remake play differently than the PS1 game?

Yes, although don’t get too worried. Final Fantasy VII Remake will feature an action-driven combat system, albeit with some tactical, command-based elements. Basically, as you hack and slash at enemies, you’ll fill your ATB Meter. Once you’ve filled a section of the meter, you can enter tactical mode, which slows time and allows you to select special attacks or items from a menu. Ideally, it will be a “best of both worlds” situation. That said, if you’re not an action fan, FF7 Remake also includes a “Classic Mode” that takes the button mashing out of the equation entirely. All hacking and slashing will be handled automatically, so you only have to worry about selecting attacks from the menu. You can check out the game’s combat system in action in the video above.

Will the story be the same?

All the major plot points will be the same, but Square Enix is significantly fleshing out the story, essentially turning Final Fantasy VII’s first act into a full game in its own right. Minor characters will get more screen time, plot points that were glossed over with a few text boxes will get the full cutscene treatment, and there will be all-new NPCs and bosses to encounter.

Even the Honey Bee Inn stuff?

Yup, even some of Final Fantasy 7’s less, er, 2020-friendly scenes will make the cut, including the infamous sidequest where a crossdressing Cloud infiltrates the Honey Bee Inn. A few glimpses from the Honey Bee Inn scenario even made it into the latest FF7 Remake trailer, which you can check out above. Square Enix has hinted some changes may have been made to make the Honey Bee Inn more of a “pantheon of entertainment” rather than an obvious brothel, but it seems like the essence of the sidequest is being retained.

What’s this about the game being episodic?

The Final Fantasy VII Remake will be split into multiple parts, with the first taking place entirely in Midgar and covering roughly the first act of the original game’s story. But again, as mentioned, Square Enix is significantly fleshing out the story, so this first act of the FF7 Remake should be a full-size RPG.

Final Fantasy VII Remake New Stunning Key Visual Features Main Characters and the Iconic Bike

How long will we have to wait for the rest of the story?

Good question! The first part of the Final Fantasy VII Remake has taken nearly five years to develop, but the wait for subsequent entries shouldn’t be quite as painful. Work has already begun on the next chapter, so hopefully we’ll see it within the next couple years.

What’s the release date?

The first part of the Final Fantasy VII Remake arrives on April 10, 2020.

What platforms is the game coming to?

Final Fantasy VII Remake will only be on PS4 at launch, but that exclusivity will only last a year. After that, who’s to say? While Square Enix has yet to announce any other platforms, there are rumors the game will come to PC and Xbox One eventually. And what about the next-gen PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X? We’ll just have to wait and see.

Can I try before I buy?

We know a demo for Final Fantasy VII Remake will be offered, and, in fact, some managed to download and play it early. That said, Square Enix has not officially announced a release date for the demo, and there’s a good chance it won’t be available until the full game comes out.

Are there fancy special editions?

Of course! You can choose between the $60 standard version of Final Fantasy VII Remake, the $80 Deluxe Edition, or the swanky $330 1st Class Edition.

Click image for full resolution

The Deluxe Edition will include the following:

Final Fantasy VII Remake game

Artbook

Mini-Soundtrack

Steelbook case

Cactuar Summon Materia DLC

Click image for full resolution

And the 1st Class Edition includes the following:

Final Fantasy VII Remake game

Play Arts Kai Cloud Strife & Hardy Daytona statue

Artbook

Mini-Soundtrack

Steelbook

Cactuar Summon Materia DLC

Carbuncle Summon Materia DLC

Could the game be delayed again?

According to producer Yoshinori Kitase the most recent delay from March to April was opted for so they could apply a final layer of polish to the game. You never know with Square Enix, but as of now, the April 10 release date seems fairly solid.

There you are – everything you really need to know about Final Fantasy VII Remake. Still have some questions? Head on down to the comments and fire away, and we’ll try get to you an answer!