Huge FFVII Remake Demo Leak Includes Tons of Screenshots Showing off Characters, Including Red XIII, Jenova and More

Square Enix has yet to officially announce it, but the FFVII Remake Demo is being thoroughly datamined and we’ve got you covered with tons of screenshots.

Yesterday we covered the leaked demo footage that surfaced on YouTube, and today we wanted to share a batch of screenshots from the demo that has yet to be released. It's not uncommon for demos to include files from the main game, but this particular demo appears to include more data than usual.

Please note that these screenshots contain major spoilers. We suggest not reading any further if you don’t want to be spoiled.

Some of the screenshots are quite small but do provide a glimpse at the game’s characters and environments. We’re particularly happy with a shot from our all-time favorite red beast, Red XIII – who hasn’t been officially shown off yet.

All of the screenshots below might contain major spoilers but there are some images concerning Sephiroth and his 'mother', Jenova, that give away details about the game's story.

The batch of new screenshots can be viewed by visiting this album on Imgur. We've included one shot from Red XIII as this image has been posted on Twitter as well.

Found a clearer version of the image. pic.twitter.com/bVC1UHarxf — 3226:2143 (@3226_2143) January 2, 2020

FFVII Remake is slated for a release on PlayStation 4 on March 3. The game will be exclusive to Sony's platform for a one-year period and it's likely that the game will launch on other platforms after this exclusivity deal ends.

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE is a reimagining of the iconic original game that re-defined the RPG genre, diving deeper into the world and its characters than ever before. The first game in the project will be set in the eclectic city of Midgar and presents a fully standalone gaming experience that provides a great starting point to the series.

As said, the recently surfaced demo has yet to be officially announced but it is likely that Square Enix and Sony will officially do so in the coming days.