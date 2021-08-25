Far Cry 6 Latest Story Trailer Focuses on Yaran Dictator Antón Castillo

During the gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live event, Ubisoft premiered the latest Far Cry 6 story trailer, entirely focused on Yaran dictator Antón Castillo, the game's villain who will be played by renowned actor Antonio Esposito.

Far Cry 6 was originally scheduled to launch on February 18th, 2021, but Ubisoft was forced to delay it citing production issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The game will now be released on October 7th for Amazon Luna, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Google Stadia.

On PC, Ubisoft partnered with AMD to implement ray tracing, variable rate shading, and FidelityFX Super Resolution in Far Cry 6. According to the developers, AMD's FSR was 'easy to integrate into our development pipeline and it delivers a substantial performance boost while retaining excellent image quality'. Needless to say, we're eager to quantify the benefits of FSR in the game.

Stay tuned for more on Far Cry 6 as we get closer to the game's release date.