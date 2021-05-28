Far Cry 6 Locks Down an October Release Date, Intense 4K Gameplay Footage Revealed

Like many recent Ubisoft games, Far Cry 6 has suffered some development setbacks, slipping from it’s original February 2021 release window, but today the publisher locked down what seems to be solid October release date. Developer Ubisoft Toronto has also cooked up first 4K gameplay footage of Far Cry 6, featuring plenty of intense action and some pretty unique weapons created using the game’s new “resolver” weapon crafting system. Check out the action for yourself, below.

Far Cry 6 First Look and Q&A – Ubisoft’s Most Ambitious, Richest Franchise Entry Yet

Meanwhile, here’s a trailer introducing Far Cry 6’s main character, Dani Rojas.

Here’s a basic rundown of Far Cry 6’s story…

As local Yaran and military dropout Dani Rojas, players will be swept up in the guerrilla movement as the brutality of Antón’s rule reaches new heights and the fire of revolution ignites across the country. Players will be able to choose to play Dani as female or male, and will join forces with a colorful cast of characters, including Clara Garcia, the leader of revolutionary group Libertad, or Juan Cortez, a jaded ex-KGB spy and guerrilla master as they fight their way to take down the tyrant. To succeed against the overwhelming power of Antón’s army, players will embrace the “resolver” spirit, a philosophy of resourcefulness found across Yara, making use of everything and whatever they have to inflict chaos on the regime. Fueled by the creativity of “resolver” mastermind Juan Cortez, Far Cry 6 features a broad and unexpected arsenal of customizable “resolver” weapons and tools. From a motorcycle engine powered minigun to a homing missile throwing backpack, pushing the “resolver” spirit to the limit will grant Dani the power of an entire guerrilla army.

…as well as a few more details about the resolver weapon crafting system and other features.

Far Cry 6 gives players unprecedented freedom to experience the game the way they want by supporting their playstyle, whether they prefer a stealthy or forceful approach. In addition to resolver options, players will be able to pick traditional weapons and use new ways to traverse the world such as horses, tanks and crazy DIY vehicles. They will also be able to pair up with all-new animal companions like Chorizo, the adorable wiener dog no soldier can ignore or Guapo, Juan’s soldier-hungry pet crocodile. In solo or two-player co-op, players will explore a vast and contrasted open world, from lush jungles to decaying cities. With Antón’s army controlling the air, roads, and seas, players will operate from hidden guerrilla camps across the country, gathering soldiers and resources while planning their next move. Players will have to navigate the world and approach situations like true guerrilla fighters to make sure every strike against the regime hits hard.

Far Cry 6 launches on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PS5, Stadia, and Luna on October 7, with a free next-gen upgrade for those who buy on Xbox One or PS4. Pre-orders are open now. Need to know more? Check out Wccftech's full Far Cry 6 Q&A!