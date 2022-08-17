Fallout TV Set Leaked Pictures of Vault 32 Look Very Accurate

A set of leaked pictures from the Fallout TV set appeared on Twitter a few hours ago, courtesy of user Shamanomenon.

From the looks of it, the recreation of the Fallout atmosphere is excellent, to say the least (just like in the previous Power Armor leak from a few weeks ago), and we also learn that the show will be at least partly set in Vault 32.

#Fallout the Show! The sets look so damn beautiful pic.twitter.com/O8cwK3hqm5 — Shamanomenon (@Shamanomenon) August 16, 2022

The Fallout TV series was announced over two years ago by Amazon Studios, which partnered with Bethesda and Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy to develop and write the show. Executive producers include James Altman, Todd Howard, Lisa Joy, Jonathan Nolan, Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner, and Athena Wickhman.

Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner have also been picked as the showrunners, while the Fallout TV series cast already includes stars like Walton Goggins (Justified, Django Unchained, The Hateful Eight, Tomb Raider, Ant-Man and the Wasp), Ella Purnell (Kick-Ass 2, Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, Army of the Dead, Arcane, Yellowjackets), and Kyle MacLachlan (Dune, Twin Peaks).

With the ongoing production, fans can hope to see the Fallout TV adaptation go live at some point in 2023 or 2024 at the latest.