Fallout Amazon Leak Offers a Peek at the Series’ Power Armor, and it’s True to the Games

Following an announcement back in 2020, we’ve started getting a fairly steady stream of updates on Amazon’s upcoming Fallout streaming series. In fact, it seems like production may have already begun, as a look at the series’ power has leaked. You can check out the image for yourself below (click on the image for full resolution).

Many are commenting on the size of the power armor, but that’s largely a perspective trick I think. The legs aren’t as large as they appear, they’re just close to the camera. More interesting to me is the style of the armor, which looks very similar to the retro-futuristic designs from Fallout 4 onward. In other words, it seems like Amazon is sticking fairly closely to the source material, rather than trying to give it slick Hollywood makeover. In this case, the props for the series looks very similar to Fallout 4’s T-60 power armor (the third one from the left).

For those that haven’t been keeping up, The Fallout series is being executive produced by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, who previously created HBO’s Westworld. Nolan will direct the series’ debut episode. The series has managed to accumulate an impressive cast, including Walton Goggins (The Hateful Eight, Justified), Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets, Army of the Dead), Xelia Mendes-Jones (Havoc), Aaron Moten (Father Stu), and Kyle MacLachlan (Agent Dale Cooper himself). Details on the series’ plot are scarce right now, although Goggins is said to be playing an important ghoul. Meanwhile, Purnell’s character has been described as “upbeat and uncannily direct with an all-American can-do spirit, but an intensity in her eyes says she might just be a tiny bit dangerous.”

A launch date for the Fallout series has yet to be revealed, although it's likely to hit Amazon Prime sometime in 2023.