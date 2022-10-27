Menu
Fallout TV Series New Video Provides New Look At Power Armor, Nuka-Cola

Francesco De Meo
Oct 27, 2022, 07:13 AM EDT
Fallout TV Series

A new look at the Fallout TV series in development by Amazon Studios has been provided by a new video part of a series celebrating the franchise's 25th anniversary.

The video, which can be watched below, features Bethesda's Todd Howard discussing how the idea of a TV series came to be, production, and more. During the video, it is possible to see one of the sets, details of a power armor, and a bottle of Nuka-Cola.

The world of Fallout ventures into exciting new territory as an original television series, coming soon to Prime Video! Learn more about adapting Fallout’s post-nuclear setting for live action in this special interview.

 

The video isn't the only look we have gotten at the Fallout TV series, as Amazon shared the very first image from their upcoming show earlier this week. Images from a set depicting Vault 32 emerged online back in August. The recreation looked extremely accurate, which definitely bodes well for the series as a whole.

The Fallout TV series, officially announced in 2020, is in the works by Amazon Studios and Bethesda. Heading development are Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, who have previously worked together on Westworld, while Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner will serve as showrunners. Among the confirmed members of the cast will be Walton Goggins (Justified, Django Unchained, The Hateful Eight, Tomb Raider, Ant-Man and the Wasp), Ella Purnell (Kick-Ass 2, Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, Army of the Dead, Arcane, Yellowjackets), and Kyle MacLachlan (Dune, Twin Peaks).

The Fallout TV series has yet to receive a launch date. We will keep you updated on it as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.

