Facebook Messenger Gains End-to-End Encryption For Audio and Video Calls

Today, Facebook has seen fit to roll out support for end-to-end encryption for video and audio calls to its Messenger app. The new additions mean that the company will not be able to hear your audio or video calls between your family and friends. Apart from this, Facebook is also looking to bring changes to the direct messages on Instagram. Scroll down to read more details on the scenario.

Facebook is Bringing End-to-End Encryption to Audio and Video Calls on Messenger and Changes to the Direct Messages on Instagram

As mentioned earlier Facebook is adding end-to-end encryption to its Messenger app for audio and video calls. The feature will allow complete privacy for audio and video calls and secure it completely, which even the company itself cannot listen to. This is what the company has to say about end-to-end encryption in Messenger.

Since 2016, we’ve offered the option to secure your one-on-one text chats with end-to-end encryption. In the past year, we’ve seen a surge in the use of audio and video calling with more than 150 million video calls a day on Messenger. Now we’re introducing calling to this chat mode so you can secure your audio and video calls with this same technology, if you choose. The content of your messages and calls in an end-to-end encrypted conversation is protected from the moment it leaves your device to the moment it reaches the receiver’s device. This means that nobody else, including Facebook, can see or listen to what’s sent or said. Keep in mind, you can report an end-to-end encrypted message to us if something’s wrong.

At this point, Facebook is rolling out end-to-end encryption to a "limited test" group of adults and "certain countries" for Instagram direct messages. The company will roll out end-to-end encryption for group audio and video calls in the future. The company is also working on updating the Disappearing Messages controls.

We’ve also updated the expiring message feature within our end-to-end encrypted chats. People don’t always want or need their messages to stick around and the timer controls let someone decide when their messages expire in the chat. We’ve updated this setting to provide more options for people in the chat to choose the amount of time before all new messages disappear, from as few as 5 seconds to as long as 24 hours.

