Face ID is Finally Coming to Mac, Reveals macOS Big Sur Beta Code

Touch ID was first introduced with the iPhone 5S back in 2013 and three years later the biometric authentication made its way to the MacBook in 2016. A year later Apple introduced Face ID with the iPhone X and there have been rumors that Apple might implement the facial recognition tech in Macs. Now, it looks like we might see Face ID on Macs in the near future.

Future Macs Could Feature Face ID as Revealed in Latest macOS Big Sur Beta

9to5Mac has found references to Face ID in macOS Big Sur Beta 3. The code in macOS Big Sur suggests that Apple's future computers will feature support for 'PearlCamera'. PeralCamera is basically the codename that Apple used internally referring to the Face ID and the TrueDepth camera. It was first leaked in 2017 before the iPhone X was released.

Apart from this, other references found in macOS Big Sur beta 3 includes 'BioCapture' and 'FaceDetect'. According to the publication, the code is oriented towards macOS. What this means is that it does not resemble the Catalyst version of the firmware. However, it is also reported that the implementation of Face ID on Mac is in its early development and it might take Apple sometime before it decides to roll it out.

Face ID is currently available on iPhone and iPad models. MacBooks on the other hand are equipped with Touch ID authentication embedded into the keyboards. iMacs, on the other hand, do not feature any kind of authentication system. Henceforth, it would make perfect sense if Apple moved Face ID from its mobile devices to its computers.

Face ID requires Apple's Neural Engine to work and since Macs do not feature it due to Intel chips. Since Apple is transitioning from Intel to its custom silicon, we can expect the company to integrate the Neural Engine in the near future. Face ID on Macs will also give room to Memoji and Memoji Stickers as well.

We will share more details on the story as soon as we hear it. Share your views with us in the comments.