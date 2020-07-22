macOS Big Sur Beta 3 Now Available for Download

Apple has released the third beta of macOS Big Sur for download. Registered developers can grab the update over the air.

Apple Releases macOS Big Sur Beta 3 for Registered Developers with Fixes and Improvements

Those running the second beta of macOS Big Sur will be pleased to learn that beta 3 has arrived and can be downloaded over the air immediately. Just like any other early beta updates, this one features a load of bug fixes and performance related enhancements under the hood. If you have been experiencing lots of crashes or any other issues, there is a high chance that this update has fixed most of those issues. Since this is beta software, therefore you can still expect it to be rough around certain corners, but only slightly less compared to previous betas.

In order to download macOS Big Sur beta 3 over the air, simply follow the steps outlined below:

Connect to Wi-Fi

Launch System Preferences

Click on Software Update

Wait for the page to refresh completely then click on the Update Now button as soon as macOS Big Sur beta 3 shows up for download

macOS updates may take a while to install so be patient while things are going forward. Please make sure that you have saved all of your work ahead of time before installing the update. You can postpone the update to install later, if you wish. But if macOS Big Sur is installed on a computer that is your daily driver then it is recommended that you install the update right away.

macOS Big Sur is a huge update for the Mac as it marks the transition from Intel to Apple Silicon, the company's in-house chip efforts. The new OS update has more in common with iOS but retains the look and feel of a desktop operating system from start to finish. So far, the reaction to Big Sur has been a mixed bag from the community, but those who were slowly moving away from the Mac over the year will definitely find this update a breath of fresh air.

