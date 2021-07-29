Codemasters has released F1 2021 update 1.05 on PlayStation 5 and PC, which re-enables Ray Tracing on Sony’s next-gen console and more.

Earlier this month, Codemasters disabled Ray Tracing on PS5 in order to improve the game’s stability. Interestingly enough, the feature was still available on both Xbox Series X and PC. Now, less than two weeks later, the developer has released a new patch for the latest F1 installment, fixing the Ray Tracing issue on Sony’s console.

Other changes include improved DLSS implementation alongside numerous fixes, and the option to select Ray Tracing quality on PC. You’ll find the official release notes, as supplied by EA and Codemasters, down below:

F1 2021 Update 1.05 Release Notes PlayStation 5/PC Improvements to DLSS implementation.

Resolved a crash that could occur after returning to a ranked lobby if the lobby had split.

Addressed an issue where players could be split into a placeholder lobby when re-matchmaking in ranked.

Rebalanced Prologue and chapter 9 of Braking Point on Hard difficulty.

Addressed a crash when previewing items within the Podium Pass.

Addressed a crash when Player 2 quits in Two-Player Career Player career while Player 1 is in an interview.

Addressed a crash with UDP if the number of active cars was zero.

Addressed a crash when editing colours of customisation items.

Addressed issues regarding Ray Tracing on PS5. Ray Tracing has now been re-enabled.

Addressed a crash that could occur when saving an F2™ highlight from Grand Prix mode.

Addressed an issue where Two-Player Career could be locked to equal performance.

Addressed an issue where players could be placed on sub-optimal tyres during an F2™ Sprint race.

Addressed an issue where the game could briefly stall when passing the start/finish line in one-shot qualifying.

Addressed an issue where only the lobby host would be notified that the Virtual Safety Car was ending.

Added option to select Ray Tracing quality on PC.

Disabled keyboards as an input device on Xbox to resolve an issue with detecting wheel inputs when re-assigning controls. This will be re-enabled once the underlying issue has been resolved with system firmware.

General stability improvements.

Various minor fixes.

F1 2021 is available now for PC and consoles. As promised by Codemasters, the 1.05 will soon be released on Xbox as well.