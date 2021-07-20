The first post-launch F1 2021 PS5 update has temporarily disabled Ray Tracing to help improve stability on Sony’s next-gen console.

As spotted by VGC, the patch notes for the new 1.04 update mentions that Codemasters is aware of instability for a select number of PS5 players related to Ray Tracing, and as such, the decision has been to disable the feature. The team hopes to re-enable Ray Tracing on Sony’s console as soon as possible through a new update.

“We are aware of some instability within the game for a limited number of users on PS5 relating to Ray Tracing”, the patch notes read. “As such, we have taken the difficult decision to temporarily disable it to aid stability. We aim to re-enable this as quickly as possible, and we will provide an update in due course.”

Interesting to note is that Ray Tracing is still enabled on both PC and Xbox Series X. On the next-gen consoles and PC, Ray Tracing is being used in cut scenes, replays, Photo Mode, and within the front end of the game.

In addition to disabling Ray Tracing on PlayStation 5, the new 1.04 patch also addresses an issue that caused save corruption across all platforms.

Addressed an issue where users would experience a corrupt save if they edited their vehicle's livery from within the MyTeam HQ. Saves that were previously corrupted as a result of this bug will be able to be resumed after applying the patch.

F1 2021 is available globally now for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. We reviewed the PC version of the racing title and praised its new Braking Points story mode, simulation features, tuning of racing, and visuals.