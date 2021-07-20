New F1 2021 PS5 Update 1.04 Disables Ray Tracing to Improve Stability; Feature Still Available on Xbox Series X and PC
The first post-launch F1 2021 PS5 update has temporarily disabled Ray Tracing to help improve stability on Sony’s next-gen console.
As spotted by VGC, the patch notes for the new 1.04 update mentions that Codemasters is aware of instability for a select number of PS5 players related to Ray Tracing, and as such, the decision has been to disable the feature. The team hopes to re-enable Ray Tracing on Sony’s console as soon as possible through a new update.
“We are aware of some instability within the game for a limited number of users on PS5 relating to Ray Tracing”, the patch notes read. “As such, we have taken the difficult decision to temporarily disable it to aid stability. We aim to re-enable this as quickly as possible, and we will provide an update in due course.”
Interesting to note is that Ray Tracing is still enabled on both PC and Xbox Series X. On the next-gen consoles and PC, Ray Tracing is being used in cut scenes, replays, Photo Mode, and within the front end of the game.
In addition to disabling Ray Tracing on PlayStation 5, the new 1.04 patch also addresses an issue that caused save corruption across all platforms.
- Addressed an issue where users would experience a corrupt save if they edited their vehicle's livery from within the MyTeam HQ. Saves that were previously corrupted as a result of this bug will be able to be resumed after applying the patch.
F1 2021 is available globally now for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. We reviewed the PC version of the racing title and praised its new Braking Points story mode, simulation features, tuning of racing, and visuals.
"F1 2021 has undeniably struggled with COVID and the limitations it has put on both the sport and the game. However, either despite or because of these limitations, this manages a step forward that the series failed to take two years ago, it brings a genuine story to the game. Braking Point is an undeniable success and, one would hope, marks a starting point in which Codemasters can advance as the series moves forward. Beyond this new mode, almost every aspect has been polished to a diamond-like shine, with the only aspects needing improvement are the MyTeam mode, which already looks lacking as a story of progression when compared to Braking Point, and the poor AI in team management. Despite this minor issue, there's no doubt in my mind that this is the best of the franchise so far and a great launching point to the next generation."
Products mentioned in this post
USD 59.99
USD 749.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter