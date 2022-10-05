Need for Speed Unbound Leaked Images Confirm Rumored Colorful Anime Visual Style

For some time now, we’ve been hearing rumors from reliable sources that the next entry in the Need for Speed franchise, in development at Criterion and Codemasters Cheshire, was opting for a unique anime aesthetic, combining realistic cars with bright colors and animated effects and characters. Well, it seems those rumors are confirmed, as images of the new racer, entitled Need for Speed Unbound, have been leaked by Japanese retailer Neowing. You can check out the images, courtesy of Need for Speed modders Project Unite, below.

New images of the new @NeedforSpeed UNBOUND have surfaced! pic.twitter.com/hCQhgR7qkj — PROJECT UNITE (@UNITENFS) October 5, 2022

So, as you can see, it looks like Need for Speed Unbound is getting a rather bold new look, with lots of room for car customization. You also may be able to create your own anime-style avatar, although that’s unconfirmed. Previously, we’d heard that the new Need for Speed would take place in a fictionalized version of Chicago called Lakeshore City. While that’s also unconfirmed, some of the environments seen in the new screens look to have a certain industrial Chicago-like flair to them.

We won’t have to wait long to find out more about Need for Speed Unbound, as EA is promising to reveal the game’s first trailer tomorrow (October 6).

“Be amongst the first to see the evolution of Need for Speed! Go fast and get noticed in the latest installment from veteran developer Criterion Games. Join us on October 6 at 5pm CEST, 8am PT and experience the evolution of Need for Speed from Criterion Games.”

Word is, we won’t have to wait long for the release of Need for Speed Unbound after its reveal, as it's rumored to arrive on December 2 of this year. Take that with a grain of salt for now, but pretty much all the other rumors about this game seem to be panning out.

What do you think? Are you digging Need for Speed Unbound’s style? Or does it feel like Criterion is trying a bit too hard to be cool?