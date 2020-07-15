Upcoming F1 2020 Update Will Add The Mercedes F1 Black Livery and Team Colors, Codemasters Confirms

An upcoming F1 2020 update will be adding the recently introduced Mercedes AMG F1 black livery and team colors, developer Codemasters has confirmed.

Prior to the start of this year’s F1 season, Mercedes announced that it would be switching to an all-black livery this year in stand against racism and discrimination.

“Racism and discrimination have no place in our society, our sport or our team: this is a core belief of Mercedes,” said Mercedes F1 AMG Team Principal, Toto Wolff. “But having the right beliefs and the right mindset isn’t enough if we remain silent.

“We wish to use our voice and our global platform to speak up for respect and equality, and the Silver Arrow will race in black for the entire 2020 season to show our commitment to greater diversity within our team and our sport.”

With F1 2020 being finished and close to be being released, developer Codemasters didn’t have the time to implement the new Mercedes livery and team colors upon the game’s release last week. A patch, including the new livery and team colors, however, is inbound.

“F1 2020 has accurately recreated the original 2020 season and includes both Hanoi Circuit and Circuit Zandvoort”, Codemasters writes in a new blog post. “Unfortunately, it is not possible to add new circuits to the revised 2020 season. The latest car liveries and team colours, including Mercedes AMG Petronas, will be added soon as a digital update.”

At this point, no exact release date for the new patch has been revealed, but as always, we will keep you updated as soon as more info comes in.

F1 2020 is available globally now for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.