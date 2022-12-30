Future Samsung Galaxy Phones Could Be a Lot More Stylish

Being a long and loyal Samsung user, I can stand with the design language of their devices, including their phones, smartwatches, tablets, and other wearable devices that the company sells. Now, we might see even better-looking Galaxy devices going forward as Samsung has brought in a rather unorthodox choice to helm the design of its phones.

Samsung appoints Hubert H. Lee as Executive Vice President and Head of its MX Design Team

Samsung has hired Hubert H. Lee as Executive Vice President and Head of its MX Design Team. For those who don't know, the MX Design Team oversees the designing process of almost all the Galaxy devices that Samsung releases. This is such surprising news because Lee served as Chief Design Officer at Mercedes-Benz China. Lee has received several accolades in both the U.S. and China.

Samsung stated that Lee's "unique and visionary perspective will help shape the look and feel of Galaxy." This certainly is excellent news because if you are familiar with Lee's approach to design, you will realize how it can shape the future of Galaxy devices. However, I would not advise you to get so excited right away. We already know what the Galaxy S23 series will look like, which means that we could expect the Galaxy Z series of 2023 to have some design hints in the future.

Samsung has been staying safe as far as the design philosophy is concerned, and so far, things have not been a problem for most users. After all, if it ain't broke, don't fix it.

2023 seems like it is going to be a big year for Samsung as the company will be releasing the Galaxy S23 series, and well, we are going to be seeing new wearables, and audio devices, as well as the new generation of foldable phones, tablets, and laptops. So, it is safe to say that there is plenty to look forward to.

Do you think Samsung hiring Hubert H. Lee is something that will reflect positively on the Galaxy phones' design language? Let us know what you think in the comments below.