Unnamed Exynos Chipset With Cortex-A78 Cores Could Arrive Soon, Hints Tipster

It has been known for quite a while that Samsung is carrying out the development of the Exynos 1000, which will eventually succeed the Exynos 990. We should expect a realistic performance and efficiency improvement over the previous-generation chipset, and we believe one of the contributing factors will be thanks to the presence of ARM’s Cortex-A78 cores. According to a tipster, we might get to see exactly that.

It’s Possible a New Exynos Chipset Gets an Official Announcement Later This Month

The update comes from Ice Universe and if you check out the details from his official Weibo account, he mentions that the Exynos 980 arrived on September 4, 2019. As for the upcoming Exynos chipset featuring ARM’s Cortex-A78 cores, Ice Universe doesn’t reveal any announcement date but assuming Samsung is punctual with its launches, we might get to see the unveiling later this month.

Samsung’s Exynos 1000 Could Actually be Better Than the Snapdragon 875

Now, whether or not the upcoming SoC will be the Exynos 1000, we don’t know for sure. There are reports stating that the Exynos 1000 will take advantage of ARM’s Cortex-A78 cores, but at the same time, there are rumors suggesting the use of an even more capable Cortex-X1 core for reaching a new threshold in performance.

This exact core might be used as part of the CPU cluster for the Snapdragon 875, but Ice Universe does mention that the Exynos 1000 won’t be faster than the Snapdragon 875, but it will bridge that gap considerably while also displaying improvements in the efficiency category.

Then again, before we get excited, do note that Samsung unveiled the Exynos 990 in the month of October, not September, so it’s possible that this month, we might not see the Exynos 1000, but a less powerful, but very capable silicon. Hopefully, Samsung brings forth a pleasant surprise in this week or the next, and we’ll have all the necessary updates for you, so stay tuned.

