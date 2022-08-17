New Tales from the Borderlands Drops in October, Will Focus on a Fresh Trio of Characters

Earlier this year, a certain contingent of fans were made very happy when it was announced that a new Tales from the Borderlands was in development in-house at Gearbox Software and set to be released in 2022. Unfortunately, beyond the basic announcement, not a lot of details were shared. Well, it seems Amazon has gone and let the cat out of the bag.

According to a number of new listings, the game will literally be called New Tales from the Borderlands and focus on a new trio of characters, with players being able to determine whose ambitions are fulfilled. You can check out a story description for New Tales from the Borderlands, below.

“Take a stand against ruthless corporate overlords in this narrative-driven adventure! Within the perpetually war-torn metropolis of Promethea, you'll control Anu, Octavio, and Fran on the worst day of their lives. Help these three lovable losers as they endeavor to change the world (and maybe even save it)! Face down a planetary invasion, vicious vault monster, and cold-hearted capitalist in this cinematic thrill ride where what happens next is up to you! Meet a motley cast full of misfits, assassin bots, and talking guns in this race to the top! It's time to fight back against exploitation and corporate greed. It's time to make Mayhem your business.”

Decide the fates of altruistic scientist Anu, her ambitious, "streetwise" brother Octavio, and the fierce, frogurt-slinging Fran. With nothing left to lose and everything to gain, you'll claw and con your way through this thrilling five-part story!

The Borderlands aren't just home to Vault Hunters, psychos, and weapons-corp CEOs—they're full of downtrodden, intrepid civilians just trying to get by. With a host of returning and fresh faces, this unforgettable tale is sure to delight fans new and old.

The decisions you make determine how your story ends in unexpected ways. Whether it's Anu's vision of a universe that markets more than weapons, Octavio's dreams of fame and fortune, or Fran's frosty plot for revenge—their success or failure depends on you.

Those who pre-order New Tales from the Borderlands will get the “Adventure Capital Pack” which includes various cosmetics and $10,000 in in-game currency. Yes, cosmetics and in-game currency in a narrative-driven adventure game. Gearbox gotta Gearbox.

New Tales from the Borderlands is apparently coming to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Switch on October 21.