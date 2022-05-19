Evil Dead The Game Sales Top Over 500,000 in Just 5 Days Since Release

Asymmetrical horror games are something of a genre that’s been dominated by one title, known as Dead By Daylight. That game’s immense player base across all of its platforms is also celebrating its 6th anniversary about a month from now, but that game has some competition. Enter Evil Dead: The Game. A game that's been selling rather quickly.

Evil Dead’s an iconic horror series in its own right, which, hilariously enough, even has content in Dead By Daylight (as Ash Williams is a playable character there, with outfits from the Starz TV show). Either way, the new Evil Dead video game was released last week, and you can watch its original launch trailer below.

GeForce NOW adds Evil Dead: The Game As its 1300th Game (+7 More Titles)

The game has you choose between two roles; play as Ash Williams and company and survive, or control the Kandarian Demon and possess and kill everyone. However, instead of just sitting around repairing generators for several minutes and getting chased every so often, Evil Dead has you actively fighting Deadites (or the heroes).

The game's even become available on GeForce NOW on day and date of release. All that aside, how’s the game doing five days after launch? Well, it’s pushing pretty great sales numbers in short order, garnering about 500,000 copies sold through digital storefronts. A tweet was published earlier this morning talking about it, coming from EmbracerInvestor’s twitter account, talking about its sales. You can view that tweet below.

Saber Interactive $EMBRAC has revealed Evil Dead: The Game has sold more than 500.000 units in the first 5 days after its release. Evil Dead: The Game launched on Friday 13th May for PC, #PS5, #PS4, #XboxSeriesX, #XboxOne, and #NintendoSwitch. pic.twitter.com/xjqFTw0BjH — EmbracerInvestor (@EmbracerInvest) May 19, 2022

Saber Interactive’s latest venture in gaming looks to be going nowhere but up, and hopefully, it can remain standing on its own. It has a healthy player base so far. However, only time will tell if that comes to be the case or not. Evil Dead: The Game is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PC via the Epic Games Store, and Nintendo Switch.