GeForce NOW adds Evil Dead: The Game As its 1300th Game (+7 More Titles)

GeForce NOW's latest news won't see as much glamour as last week's, but it will still be a groovy development. That's because the service is now celebrating its 1300th addition in the form of Evil Dead: The Game. Of course, other games are added to the service this week. But the main spotlight will be on Ash Williams this week.

But like always, we'll cover the games being added to the service this week. The list of games added this week is as follows:

Achilles: Legends Untold (New release on Steam)

Brigandine The Legend of Runersia (New release on Steam)

Neptunia x SENRAN KAGURA: Ninja Wars (New release on Steam)

Songs of Conquest (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store)

Cepheus Protocol Anthology (New release on Steam, May 13)

Evil Dead: The Game (New release on Epic Games Store, May 13)

Pogostuck: Rage With Your Friends (Steam)

Yet Another Zombie Defense HD (Steam)

Evil Dead: The Game will join GeForce NOW as the service's 1300th title. The game will be available for streaming on the service starting tomorrow. In this game, you'll be able to work cooperatively with other players to fight against the armies of darkness. GFN players will be able to experience this game on a Mac or even mobile phones through the power of the cloud.

Of course, the experience will be enhanced much more when players activate the RTX 3080 membership. Thanks to NVIDIA DLSS, the horror and gore of the Evil Dead series will be majorly improved. Plus, you'll be able to stream the game at 4K resolution as you bring the bloodshed at a smooth 60 FPS.

GeForce NOW is currently available on PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and some select Smart TVs. Did you know that you can also gift RTX 3080 memberships as well? Maybe that would be a great way to play the game with your friends.