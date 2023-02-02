Evil Dead: The Game Gets Free Splatter Royale Mode Today

Today, Saber Interactive announced the free addition of the Splatter Royale mode to Evil Dead: The Game. In case you had any doubts, yes, it's a spin on Battle Royale.

Choose Deadite versions of any Survivors and Demons from the game – including DLC characters and outfits you’ve purchased – and use your wits and weapons to become the last person standing in fast-paced, cutthroat action. Battle up to 40 players and experience even more carnage with two new bonus weapons: the long-range grenade launcher and the scythe, deadly for close-range Deadite combat. All players can also pick up Pablo's "Kandarian Facelift" Outfit at no additional cost.

Saber Interactive also released a new DLC for Evil Dead: The Game. Available for $9.99, the Immortal Power DLC includes:

● New Survivor: Ruby Knowby

○ Ruby is voiced by the legendary Lucy Lawless, reprising her mysterious role from

the STARZ series “Ash vs Evil Dead.”

○ As a Dark One, Ruby can regenerate health, increase her possession resistance,

and boost the damage of her weapons. She can also consume souls to make her

aura stronger and charge her unique ability, triggering a deadly blast that

damages evil units within range and heals nearby Survivors.

● Kelly “Scourge of Evil” Outfit

● Pablo “Fish n’ Chips” Outfit

● Ash vs Evil Dead “Party Animal” Outfit

● Puppeteer Demon Class “King of the White Frost” Outfit

Evil Dead: The Game launched in May 2022, receiving a 6.5 out of 10 score in Wccftech's review.

Evil Dead: The Game does a solid job of carving out its own bloody, aggressive take on the asymmetric multiplayer formula, but some nagging gameplay issues, frustrating single-player content, and a failure to fully capture the series’ groovy attitude hold the game back. Hardcore Evil Dead fans should find plenty to like here, but with competitors like Dead by Daylight around, this game hasn’t really earned its “hail to the king” moment.