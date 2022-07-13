Menu
Evil Dead: The Game Army of Darkness Update Now Available

Jul 13, 2022
Evil Dead: The Game Army of Darkness

A new update for Evil Dead: The Game is now available for players. This new major content update based on the MGM film Army of Darkness brings a new map featuring Castle Kandar and two new weapons, new premium cosmetics, and a single-player Exploration mode. The update is now available for players across consoles and PC.

You can watch the trailer showcasing the Army of Darkness update for Evil Dead: The Game below:

The update brings an entirely new map with numerous locations that Evil Dead fans will instantly recognize. In fact, Castle Kandar itself, the map's most prominent feature, is recreated in vivid detail. Other locales include the iconic Windmill, the Arthurian Outpost, Fort Gort, and the Castle Kandar Keep, which held the Necronomicon during the attempted siege by the army of darkness.

Let's talk about that new single-player mode. In the new Exploration mode, players can experience Castle Kandar and the other maps in the game entirely on their own. This will let players free roam across all the vast locations while learning the layout of the land while honing their slaying skills against roving Deadites.

Additionally, players can also purchase two new Ash outfits from Army of Darkness: the Ash Williams S-Mart Employee Outfit and the Ash Williams Gallant Knight Outfit. The Medieval Bundle is also available, featuring new outfits for Lord Arthur and Henry the Red and a gold getup for Evil Ash and his minions. If you're interested for further information, the Medieval Bundle includes the following:

  • Henry The Red’s Scottish Vibe Outfit
  • Lord Arthur’s Battle Prep Outfit
  • Gilded Attire costume pack for the Necromancer Demon army, including Evil Ash.
  • New Screamer jump scare image for the Necromancer Demon

The Ash S-Mart Employee Outfit and the Gallant Knight Outfit are available now for $2.99 each. The Medieval Bundle is available for $7.99 and is also included in Evil Dead: The Game’s Season Pass 1. Evil Dead: The Game is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Epic Games Store). The Army of Darkness update is now available.

