Escape from Tarkov Update 12.8 Now Live, Adding Several New Features

Escape from Tarkov, the hardcore tactical first-person shooter game made by Battlestate Games, just received Update 12.8. While not huge in size (the download is a little less than 700MB), it does introduce plenty of new skills and features, including a compass item and a new type of bleeding which will leave traces of blood behind you, potentially allowing other players to track you down.

Added: New skill "Сrafting"

New skill "Hideout management"

New special item Compass, the new item which will allow player to easily identify directions (azimuth) by pressing U key. This item will be equipped in the new unlootable slot (which means no one will be able to take your compass)

New type of bleeding - heavy bleeding. It may open with a lower chance than a normal bleeding. Heavy bleeding requires special treatment items to stop (also some medical kits have the property of stopping heavy bleeding). The character with heavy bleeding leaves traces of blood on the surfaces.

New consumable items - Esmarch tourniquet, hemostatic syringe, kvass beverage

Fast backpack dump

the ability to quickly drop the backpack by double tapping the Z key

New third version of voice for BEAR

New faces and clothing for scavs

Voices of bosses (Glukhar, Sanitar and Reshala)

New character animations in the menu (on loading screen, in inventory, etc.).

There's also a ton of bug fixes and various Quality of Life, AI and optimization improvements as you can read in the official patch notes post.

Escape from Tarkov New Trailer Showcases Patch 0.12 Improvements

Escape from Tarkov is still in beta after three years from the beta's launch and there's no telling exactly when the full launch will occur. When it does, though, we'll let you know on Wccftech. Until then, stay tuned.