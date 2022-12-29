Streets of Tarkov Finally Added to Escape from Tarkov Alongside AMD FSR 2.1

Hardcore FPS game and progenitor of the extraction shooter subgenre Escape from Tarkov finally received the long-awaited Streets of Tarkov map, even though it's only a portion of the full location. Here's what the developers at Battlestate Games wrote in the patch notes:

This update adds a part of the city of Tarkov, located at the intersection of Primorsky Avenue and Klimov Street. This part of the location contains an abandoned factory, Pinewood Hotel, news agency building, Concordia residential complex, car dealership, Terracot Business Center, cinema, Sparzha supermarket, and other objects of urban infrastructure. This is the first part of the work on the city and later the location will be expanded.

Update 0.13 adds more than just the first part of the Streets of Tarkov, though. AMD users will be happy to learn that FSR 2.1 has been implemented in Escape from Tarkov (which already features NVIDIA DLSS support). The game already supported FSR 1.0, but 2.1 should be a major upgrade for image quality and performance. Also, on the technical side, Battlestate replaced Steam Audio with Oculus Audio, which they reckon should provide a much-improved sound positioning accuracy when binaural audio is enabled.

Escape from Tarkov received many other additions and tweaks with the patch, including the new Light armor and Heavy armor skills, the reworked Charisma skill, many new options for the co-op PvE mode (no energy and water drain; bot configuration; spawn point selection options; weather condition options; time of day configuration), five new stimulants, seven new weapons, and, of course, many more bug fixes and balance changes.

Do note that the update comes with a wipe. Escape from Tarkov launched its Beta phase five and a half years ago, and there's still no end in sight, but many, many gamers are nonetheless enjoying the game.