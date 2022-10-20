Menu
Company

Marathon Series Reportedly Set to be Revived by Bungie as a Tarkov-like Extraction Shooter

Nathan Birch
Oct 20, 2022, 12:18 PM EDT
Marathon

For some time now, Bungie has essentially been “the Destiny people,” but the studio has indicated a desire to branch out. We previously heard that Bungie wanted to add a new IP to their plate by 2025, and now reliable insider Tom Henderson is reporting that the company is working on a revival of their classic Marathon franchise. Whether this new Marathon is the previously-mentioned 2025 game or a separate project isn’t entirely clear.

For those not up on their Bungie history, the Marathon games were sci-fi shooters that preceded the company’s work on Halo. Unusually, the games were released exclusively for Apple Mac computers, somewhat limiting their reach, but they’ve become cult favorites. According to Henderson, the new Marathon will be a fairly major departure from the classic games, taking the form of an Escape-from-Tarkov-style extraction shooter. The game will reportedly feature squads of three, and players will choose their loadout, complete missions and collect loot, and attempt to extract from the map safely. The classic Tarkov blueprint, in other words.

Related StoryNathan Birch
Stadia’s Demise May Not Destroy Your Saves, as Ubisoft, Bungie, and More Promise Transfers

Per Henderson, the new Marathon is being designed as “ultimate example of a living game,” with seasons, events and other live-service staples being a big part of the game. Not exactly a huge surprise given the GaaS expertise Bungie has accrued developing Destiny. Of course, Bungie is now owned by Sony, and they’ve announced their intentions to roll out 10 new live service games by 2026. Reviving Marathon may be a way of getting to that number. That said, do take this all with a grain of salt until we actually get confirmation from Bungie or Sony.

So, what are your thoughts on this report? Interested to see what Bungie might do with Marathon over 25 years since the last entry in the series? Is there room in your heart for yet another Tarkov-style extraction game?

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
Filter videos by
Order