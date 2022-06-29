Escape from Tarkov Update Adds FSR, New Bosses, Offline Co-op, and More

Escape from Tarkov is rolling out its latest update today, and it’s a big one. The patch offers a new offline co-op mode, expands the Lighthouse location, adds new bosses, and more. Fidelity FX Super Resolution (FSR) support has also been added, although only for the original version of AMD’s tech, not FSR 2.0. Of course, as with most major Tarkov updates, progress is also being wiped, so get ready to return to square one. You can get the full rundown on all the new content and features included in Escape from Tarkov ver. 0.12.12.30, below.

New Features Expanded the Lighthouse location - added the ability to visit the island where the lighthouse is located, and also added new interiors inside the water treatment plant facility complex.

Added three new bosses - the commanders of the ex-USEC PMC group known as Rogues. The leader of the gang is Knight, who coordinates the actions of the entire group and specializes in assault operations. Birdeye maintains distance between him and the enemy, setting up ambushes and choosing positions with a clear line of sight to the area. Big Pipe prefers the grenade launcher and serves the role of massive firepower in battle and always rushes towards the enemy to reach combat distance. Bosses maintain contact with each other and with the other Rogues, however they don’t stick together and instead keep their positioning distances. When an enemy is detected by any of the bosses or Rogues, information on enemy location is transmitted to everyone by radio, and the bosses prepare for battle, taking up tactical positions for engagement. Bosses help each other, use all available weapons, and are hostile to everyone: players of any faction, Scavs, and Raiders. They don't communicate with the rest of the bosses and Fence, so they attack any enemy immediately. Killing them does not affect the player's reputation. The bosses' habitats are Lighthouse, Shoreline, Woods, and Customs. They do not stay in one place and instead wander through these locations all the time. If the bosses have moved to one of the maps, they will be absent on the others. There is no timetable for their movement and no one knows what the bosses are guided by when changing their location.

Added offline cooperative game mode. This game mode is only available to players who purchased the Edge of Darkness pre-order edition. Added the “Co-op mode” checkbox on the game mode selection screen. In co-op mode, all settings for bots, bosses, time and weather are identical to online raids. Progress in co-op raids is not saved, and the gear taken into such raids won’t be lost upon death; The “Start as group” checkbox allows for all players in the group to spawn together in the center of the location. With the checkbox unticked, all players will spawn like in the online mode. The number of players in a group for the co-op mode has been increased and depends on the maximum number of players in the selected location. The number of co-op servers may be limited under heavy loads. In this case, on the group gathering screen, you will see a message saying “Attention! High load on practice mode servers”. This message means that finding a server for a co-op raid may take longer than usual.

Reworked the movement animations: Updated the animations for character movement, jumps and stances, added new breathing animations, melee attack animations, weapon drawing/holstering. Added sprint animations that change depending on weapon type (rifle, pistol, melee, grenade) and its length. Added rotations and tilts of the body when moving and sprinting. The lower the speed/position of the player, the lower the tilt of the body during turns, and vice versa. Implemented weapon operations during the sprint, in particular the ability to switch to another weapon, switch fire modes, check the magazine/chamber, folding and unfolding, inspection, and reloading. Fixed third-person weapon twisting while prone when lying on the side.

Added daily tasks for Player Scavs. The tasks will be given out by Fence once a day, and will be available after building the Intelligence Center in the Hideout, regardless of the PMC character level.

Added a new type of daily tasks – searching for items from a category such as food, medicine, weapons, etc. All items will need to be found in one raid.

Added slots for special items in the PMC inventory, in which you can put a compass and a rangefinder, a wi-fi camera, a marker, and other special items. Items in special slots are not lost upon death. They also cannot be looted from bodies. To activate an item from a special slot, you need to assign a key on the quick access panel (1-9).

Added a flare gun and single-shot reactive flare rounds with lighting and flare ammo. Shooting red signal flares will call in a plane with an airdrop to fly to the nearest possible location.

Updated the Airdrop mechanics - added 4 types of containers with unique contents (weapons, medicine, supplies, general purpose). Added countermeasure flares when flying in and dropping the container. Updated the plane flying trajectories and decreased the engine sound volume.

Added tasks for the new Lighthouse territories

Updated the base clothing models for USEC and BEAR PMCs

Added new head models for USEC and BEAR PMCs

Added new weapons and customization for them: Benelli M3 Super 90 shotgun Accuracy International AXMC sniper rifle MP-18 single-shot rifle RD-704 assault rifle SAG AK carbine HK G36 assault rifle MGL M32A1 revolver grenade launcher

Reworked the animations for MP-133 and MP9

Added a new model, animations, and modifications for SV-98

Added new equipment and items

Changed the bonuses for the Perception skill - now, the hearing radius increases by 0.3% per level, up until 15% for the max level. Before this change, the hearing radius increased by 0.7% and up to 35%.

Changed the inertia speed and force when leaning

Added new outfits for both PMC factions

Added new crafting recipes in the Hideout

Reworked the Elite Metabolism skill effect - now, with 0 hydration and energy, you will not receive any thirst and hunger damage, but still receive other negative effects. Before this change, there were no negative effects at all.

Reworked the Elite Strength skill effect - now, weapons equipped on sling, on back, and in the holster become weightless. All other equipment and item weight in chest rigs, backpacks, pouches, and secured containers is counted normally. Before this change, all equipment and weapons were weightless. Graphical Improvements AMD Fidelity FX Super Resolution (FSR) - an image scaling technology in modern 3D games that allows you to increase performance with minimal loss in the quality of the final image. FSR is an analogue of the DLSS technology and is supported by all AMD graphics cards from the RX400 series and newer, as well as NVIDIA 1000 series cards and newer. The FSR option is only available for Full HD resolutions (1920x1080) and higher. The Performance mode is only available for 4K Ultra HD resolutions (3840x2160) and higher.

Temporarily disabled the ability to enable Mip Streaming in the graphics settings. We are currently reworking this function and will re-enable it in the nearest updates.

Updated the NVidia Reflex version.

Reworked laser sights for all tactical devices: with IR mode enabled, the lasers and flashlights will not be visible since they are designed for use with NVGs. Also, the intensity and brightness of standard non-IR lasers has been increased.

Of course, the latest Escape from Tarkov update also includes a variety of bug fixes. If you need to know about those, you can check out the full, unabridged patch notes, right here.

Escape from Tarkov is the work of Battlestate Games, one of Russia’s largest developers. The studio has remained silent on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, not offering either supportive or critical comments. We here at Wccftech hope for a resolution to the conflict and the safety of all Ukrainian citizens. If you wish to donate to the International Committee of the Red Cross to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine, head to this page.

Escape from Tarkov can be played on PC. The game’s latest update is available to download now.