ESA President States that E3 will be Back in 2023

Thanks to the Summer Game Fest and the Xbox and PlayStation showcases in lieu of E3 2022's cancellation, people are essentially calling this the "Not E3" period as announcements are still creating hype. But, what about the event itself? Is it gone forever? Well, it seems like the event is slated to make yet another return in 2023. That's what was said by the president of the ESA.

According to ESA president and CEO Stan Pierre-Louis, the show is expected to come back once again by 2023. This was said to The Washington Post in an interview.

E3 2022 Reportedly Fully Cancelled, Summer Game Fest Immediately Announces June Kickoff

We’re excited about coming back in 2023 with both a digital and an in-person event. As much as we love these digital events, and as much as they reach people and we want that global reach, we also know that there’s a really strong desire for people to convene — to be able to connect in person and see each other and talk about what makes games great.

The Electronic Entertainment Expo has been a staple of the game industry since the 5th generation of consoles. However, its popularity has waned over the last few years for a myriad of reasons. Stan believes that COVID has been a driving factor for a lot of people for the last three years and that there still is value in doing an in-person event.

I think what’s great about all this experimentation is that companies of all sizes are trying to figure out what works best to promote the product and the content that they are looking to share with consumers. And I think there is a space for a physical show; I think there’s an importance of having digital reach. Combining those two, I think there is a critical element of what we think E3 can provide.

So, do we have a date? No. It seems like for now the plan is to just reveal their latest Essential Facts About the Industry report. But the ESA will probably announce the next E3 date by the end of the year. We'll have to stay tuned for more information regarding the 2023 edition of E3 if that happens.