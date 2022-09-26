Menu
E3 2023 Returns In-Person on June 13; will Have Separate Consumer and Industry Spaces and Days

Ule Lopez
Sep 26, 2022, 11:32 AM EDT
E3 2023

E3 is an event that’s known to have many, many developers come together to show the big announcements that they have for future projects. The past few years have been a very rocky road for the event. Back in 2020, COVID-19 wound up having the event canceled. The event saw a return in 2021 as an all-digital event. Then, E3 2022, which was supposed to happen a few months ago, also got canned. Now, we see the event making a grand return in 2023.

E3 2023 news has broken out, which relates to when the event’s occurring and where it’ll be. E3 2023 will be at the Los Angeles Convention Center, in Los Angeles, California, from June 13th to June 16th, 2023. ReedPop will be operating the event next year, and they have had some experience in this field; they’ve run New York Comic Con, Star Wars Celebration, PAX, and other events in the past.

Something interesting about the event this time around will be the way the event’s formatted. The first three days will be considered E3 Business Days. The show’s producers say it’s “reserved exclusively for registered industry personnel to network in-person, hold professional meetings, and connect with licensors and distributors.”

As for the general public, there will be a space where they can access the event on June 15th and June 16th, 2023, respectively. Touted as E3 Gamer Days and taking place in a different event hall from the industry side, event-goers will be able to experience the future of gaming firsthand and connect with developers, content creators, and more. Ticket holders will also be allowed to access a dedicated theater meant to showcase highly anticipated games.

E3’s producers have also said that media registration for the show will begin this December. Additional details, which include event schedules, confirmed exhibitors, and hotel and travel guides, will be shared “in the months to come.” We’ll continue to update you on more information relating to E3 2023 as it’s released.

