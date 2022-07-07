Menu
E3 Returns in Person in 2023 Courtesy of PAX Producers ReedPop

Nathan Birch
Jul 7, 2022
E3 ReedPop

E3 has seemed on its last legs for years now, with the 2020, 2021, and 2022 shows either being cancelled or arriving in a much-diminished digital-only form. Understandably, there was a lot of skepticism when E3 organizers the Entertainment Software Associated (ESA) promised the show would return in person in 2023. We’d heard this before.

Well, for the first time in a while, there’s actually some reason to be optimistic about E3’s future as the ESA has announced they’re teaming with ReedPop, producers of the successful PAX conventions, for 2023’s show.

"E3, the world’s premier celebration of interactive entertainment, will make its long-awaited return to the Los Angeles Convention Center in the second week of June, 2023. The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) will partner with ReedPop, the veteran event production company behind PAX, New York Comic Con, Star Wars Celebration, and other acclaimed celebrations of pop culture, to reunite the global video game industry for a week of titanic AAA reveals, earth-shaking world premieres, and exclusive access to the future of video games. E3 2023 will welcome back publishers, developers, journalists, content creators, manufacturers, buyers, and licensors. The event will also highlight digital showcases and feature in-person consumer components."

According to ReedPop VP Kyle Marsden-Kish, the new E3 will “honor what’s always worked,” while “reshaping what didn’t”…

"For years, we’ve listened, heard, and studied the global gaming community’s feedback. E3 2023 will be recognizably epic -- a return to form that honors what’s always worked -- while reshaping what didn’t and setting a new benchmark for video game expos in 2023 and beyond."

Of course, an experienced organizer won’t mean much if the gaming industry doesn’t show up, and so far, we don’t have a list of publishers who will be attending in 2023. Will ReedPop be able to lure back big names like Sony and Microsoft that drifted away in recent years? We shall see. One thing’s for sure – Geoff Keighley isn’t giving up his campaign of sticking it to E3.

The new E3 organizers promise ticket and registration info will be coming later this year via a redesigned, secure website. What do you think? Excited for the future of E3 again?

