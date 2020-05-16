Equip Yourself with a Fully Unlocked iPhone 11 for Just $635 (Renewed)

A fresh stock of renewed and fully unlocked iPhone 11 smartphones just showed up on Amazon, selling for just $635 apiece.

Save $65 on an iPhone 11 by Simply Taking the Renewed Route, Available in Multiple Colors

The iPhone 11 proved to be a refreshing upgrade over the iPhone XR, thanks to its lower starting price of $699. But if you are looking to save even more money, then you can take the renewed route over at Amazon and pick up the iPhone 11 for as low as $635, totally depending on the color you’re picking. But at the end of the day you will walk out with Apple’s flagship with a lower starting price no matter what.

The iPhone 11 features a large 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display which is super bright and perfect for watching videos or even gaming. You get the powerful A13 Bionic chip with 4GB of RAM which packs some serious muscle for handling daily tasks. Then there’s the two-camera system at the back of the device allowing you take wide and ultra-wide photos. The front camera is also a champ when it comes to taking photos or recording videos. In fact, you can record slow-motion selfies using the front-facing camera.

Thanks to the glass back, you get access to Qi wireless charging on the iPhone 11. There’s a Lightning port at the bottom for charging and syncing purposes, and fast charging using a USB-C to Lightning cable is supported here.

Since this smartphone is fully unlocked therefore you can use it on any carrier of your choice with support for 4G LTE. But wait, there’s more! There’s eSIM support in the iPhone 11, allowing you to have two phone numbers up and running at the same time, as long as your carrier supports it.

So, what are you waiting for? Head over to the link below and secure yourself an iPhone 11 in the color of your choice.

Buy Apple iPhone 11, 64GB, Red - Fully Unlocked (Renewed) - $635

