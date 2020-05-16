You can pick up the magnificent 10.5-inch iPad Pro with ProMotion 120Hz display for just $399 if you hurry up.

Renewed iPad Pro with 10.5-inch ProMotion Display Can be Yours for Just $399 Today

Looking for a deal on the iPhone 11 instead? Be sure to check out the following:

Apple made a pro-gamer move and discontinued the 10.5-inch iPad Pro completely when it announced the new 2018 models. But interestingly, Apple brought the tablet back to life (somewhat) in the form of the third-generation iPad Air. Despite all that, the outgoing 10.5-inch iPad Pro is still a great tablet thanks to that ProMotion display with 120Hz refresh rate alone. And right now, you can grab one in renewed capacity for a low price of just $399.

This model on sale features 64GB of storage and comes in Space Gray, which is the best color you can buy an iPad in. You also get the powerful A10X Fusion chip under the hood with 4GB of RAM. You are also treated to a stellar set of cameras, which are obviously way better than the ones available on the iPad Air, despite having a similar chassis. Things are topped off support for the first-generation Apple Pencil, Smart Connector for connecting accessories and iPadOS.

Since this is a renewed tablet therefore you won’t get the original accessories with the device. However, you will get an MFi-certified Lightning cable and adapter in the box so you can get up and running as soon as this iPad Pro hits your doorstep.

And please note that renewed products tend to sell out very fast since quantities are always limited. Place your order in immediately if you want this product for yourself.

Buy Apple iPad Pro 10.5in -64GB Wifi - 2017 Model - Gray (Renewed) - $399

While you are here, you may want to check out the following: