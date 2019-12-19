Epic Shares Update on Store Features Like Critic Reviews and Wishlist

Epic shared an end-of-2019 progress report on the development of its store. The blog post began with a recap of the most recently released new features, such as coupons, the improved library grid view and performance, and the significant performance optimizations for the storefront itself.

Then, the development progress of two highly awaited new features was discussed: critic reviews and the ability to wishlist upcoming games. Epic did not, however, provide any ETA on either feature's deployment.

Critic Reviews We’ve completed backend integrations and component development for including critic reviews on product pages--and these are currently in testing - we’ll update you when this feature is live. Wishlist We’re working to bring Wishlist to the store. You’ll be able to wishlist any offer on the store and you’ll be notified of sales or promotions for that offer. This has been previously listed as work-in-progress development, but is requiring more work than originally planned. We’ll keep you up to date as we move the Wishlist feature along.

In related Epic Games store news, twelve games will be given away starting later today until the end of the year.

Additionally, at the recent The Game Awards 2019, Epic published a new trailer showcasing all the currently announced Epic Games store exclusives coming in 2020. These include Godfall, Predator: Hunting Grounds, Surgeon Simulator 2, Rogue Company, The Red Lantern, Before We Leave, Totally Reliable, and Foregone.