Gearbox Announces Next-gen Action RPG Godfall for PlayStation 5 and PC; Reveal Trailer Released
At The Game Awards 2019, Counterplay Games and Gearbox have announced a new action-RPG for PlayStation 5 and PC, Godfall.
Developed in Unreal Engine 4, the next-gen title is described as a ‘looter-slasher’ and is slated for a release Holiday 2020 release. The action-RPG will be exclusive to Sony’s upcoming PS5 and PC through the Epic Games Store.
Alongside the announcement, Counterplay and Gearbox released a reveal trailer for the new title, which can be watched below.
We’ll update as soon as we learn more about this upcoming next-gen title.