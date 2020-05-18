Epic Games Store Is Now Integrated with GMG, Fanatical, Genba Digital

Epic Games continues to make headlines. After the news of partial refunds for game purchases made shortly before titles went on sale, the company has now announced the keyless integration with Green Man Gaming, Fanatical, and Genba Digital in addition to the already supported Humble Bundle.

Steve Allison, General Manager of the Epic Games Store, said:

We're thrilled to continue expanding our partnerships to allow for keyless purchases with third-parties. Continuing to find ways to support developers and offering them ways to reach a wider audience, all while receiving a fair share, is important to us.

CEO and Founder of Green Man Gaming, Paul Sulyok, added:

We are delighted to be working with the Epic team to implement an API for direct access to the extensive Epic Store game catalogue. In these difficult times offering choice benefits both the community as well as the many thousands of people who work in the games industry (and their dependents). At Green Man Gaming we’ve always believed in the magic of games, and it seems that now more than ever we could all use a little interactive distraction.

Craig Jonhson, Managing Director of Fanatical, stated:

Fanatical strives to give shoppers a fantastic array of digital products to choose from and this partnership with Epic will most certainly strengthen that. We’re excited to be providing our customers with quick and easy access to fantastic titles - direct to their Epic Games Store library.

Genba Digital’s CCO Claire Ralley said:

Genba Digital is delighted to partner with Epic to offer a centralized keyless solution to the GENBA network and provide Epic content in this secure way to our partners. Security has always been paramount to us as a distributor, so this collaboration helps us to remain at the forefront of innovation in this area.

Interestingly, if you do purchase a game through any of these third-party stores, Epic won't receive any revenue share. The company also teased additional keyless Epic Games Store integrations coming soon.