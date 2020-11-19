Embracer Group in Talks to Buy Over 100 Developers, Including a Dozen “Sizeable” Studios

The Embracer Group (formerly known THQ Nordic) will apparently not rest until they’ve “embraced” the entire industry. The company recently announced the acquisition of 12 new studios, including Flying Wild Hog, Zen Studios, and Snapshot Games. These studios join their already-large stable of companies, which includes Saber Interactive, 4A Games, Coffee Stain Studios, Volition, Milestone Srl, Gunfire Games, Warhorse Studios, and more. It seems the acquisitions aren’t ending there.

As part of their most recent fiscal report, Embracer Group revealed they’re in acquisition talks with more than 100 developers. Yes, you read that right, 100. One-zero-zero. Of those, at least a dozen are “sizable businesses” which could be spun off into their own divisions, similar to what Embracer has done with Saber Interactive. Here’s the specific quote for you…

Flying Wild Hog Just Got Acquired by Koch Media for $137.2 Million; Embracer Also Bought 12 Other Studios

During the past three months we've been engaging with more than 100 entrepreneurs about joining the Embracer family, including a dozen sizable businesses that has the potential to create new operating units.

Where is Embracer getting the money for all these acquisitions? What’s their end goal? It’s difficult to say, as no other gaming company has ever really acted this way. Despite all the money spent and studios hoarded, the number of truly great games created under the Embracer umbrella is still relatively small. Granted, there’s been a few recent successes like Desperados III and the revamped version of Kingdoms of Amalur, but there’s still a lot of mediocre stuff being produced like the endless remakes of middling 2000s-era games like Destroy All Humans and Spongebob SquarePants. I’d love to see Embracer focus more on game quality and consistency, rather than even more acquisitions. I doubt they’ll listen to me though.

What do you think? Do you think Embracer’s spending spree is good of bad for the industry? Have you enjoyed any recent games THQ Nordic/Deep Silver/Saber Interactive?