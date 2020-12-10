Elder Scrolls Online, Focus Home, Josef Fares and More Confirm Big Game Awards Reveals

Elder Scrolls Online

The Game Awards 2020 kicks off tomorrow evening, and the show’s head honcho Geoff Keighley is promising 12 to 15 of his patented “World Premieres,” but concrete information, or even leaks, about what we’re going to see is in short supply. Xbox’s Aaron Greenberg has tried to tamp down expectations, meanwhile, Sony has simply said to tune in and Nintendo hasn’t said anything at all. That said, a handful of things have been specifically confirmed for the show, including a new The Elder Scrolls Online trailer, our first look at Josef Fares' next project, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season1 gameplay, and more!

Focus Home Interactive, which publishes games like A Plague Tale: Innocence and World War Z has confirmed they’ll be showing two new titles at The Game Awards, as well as a fresh look at Hood: Outlaws & Legends.

CoD: Black Ops Cold War Season 1 Trailer Debuts New Operator, Confirms Warzone Island Map

Of course, the outspoken Josef Fares will be at the show, and has promised to provide a first real look at his new co-op game It Takes Two.

Striking Distance, the new studio founded by former Dead Space and Call of Duty director Glen Schofield, will be showing off their narrative adventure set in the PUBG universe.

CoD: Black Ops Cold War Season 1 Delayed, New Multiplayer and Warzone Maps Teased

The Elder Scrolls Online will be debuting a trailer for their next big update.

And finally, we’ll finally be getting a first significant look at Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War/Warzone Season 1 gameplay.

Of course, this is just scratching the surface – there are plenty of secrets still to be revealed tomorrow. Still, this is a solid starting point. We’ll keep you updated as more things are confirmed.

The Game Award 2020 kick off tomorrow (December 10) at 3:30 PT. What do you expect to see revealed at the big show?

