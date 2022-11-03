Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Ranked Play Hits in 2023, Vanguard/Cold War Ranked Closing

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has arrived, but what if you’re looking for more serious competitive play? Ranked play isn’t available at launch, but multiplayer developer Treyach has promised the option is coming in 2023. They’re also promising a variety of features, including multiple competitive modes, ranked skill divisions, visible skill ratings, a top-250 leaderboard, and of course, various rewards.

While ranked play coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is certainly something to look forward to, it isn’t all good news – Treyach has also announced they’re sunsetting CoD Vanguard ranked and CoD Black Ops Cold War league play. This apparently happening quite soon, as Treyarch warns you should grab your rewards before November 22.

The launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has had its ups and downs. The game has been a huge financial success, generating $800 million in just three days, but glitches and issues have affected multiplayer, requiring various hotfixes and patches (the next update should arrive soon). Meanwhile, the game’s single player campaign has received mixed reviews, including from Wccftech’s Kai Powell…

“With a roller-coaster story that bounces from locale to locale with a lack of attention span across its four-hour runtime, 2022’s Modern Warfare 2 is disappointing after coming off the highs of Vanguard and even the first reboot of Modern Warfare. It’s a serviceable shooting gallery that really doesn’t have much to offer that we hadn’t seen before across prior campaigns. Ultimately, It lacks the signature Blockbuster appeal of your typical Call of Duty campaign and instead feels like a Direct-to-DVD sequel.”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5.