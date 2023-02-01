Atomic Heart Overview Trailer Shares In-Depth Details About the Game

With only twenty days to go until the game's launch, Atomic Heart publisher Focus Home Interactive released a gameplay overview trailer nearly nine minutes long.

​Unforgiving combat and explosive encounters have you blast rogue robots, giant machines and even mutants. Make sure to adapt your fighting style to each opponent, stay wary of your environment and upgrade your equipment to make your way through artificial madness. With three difficulty levels to choose from, you can choose just how atomic you want the experience to be—whether you are a hardcore player looking for ever more challenging action, or an adventurer eager to explore eerie environments and get sucked into an engrossing narrative in a Story Mode-type experience.

Atomic Heart will be released on February 21st for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X. Game Pass subscribers will receive access to it on day one.

For everyone else, there are four editions to pick from.

The Limited Edition Bundle , exclusive to the Focus Entertainment Store, includes the base game, a Steelbook, a metal poster and the official artbook designed by Mundfish

The Standard Edition, which includes the base game

The Gold Edition, which includes the base game and the Atomic Pass

, which includes the base game and the Atomic Pass The Premium Edition, which includes the base game, the Atomic Pass, an exclusive digital artbook and extra cosmetics.

The Atomic Pass will enrich the game with four post-launch DLCs. All pre-orders include the Labor & Science Weapon Skin Pack, which adds the Swede skin for the axe and the Electro skin for the electric gun.

