Atomic Heart Rumored to be Launching in February of 2023

Get ready to smash some robots, because rumor has it the visually-impressive BioShock-inspired shooter Atomic Heart will be launching in February of 2022. This was first reported by WhatIfGaming, and the date is seemingly being vouched for by reliable insider The Snitch. While the game is the work of first-time developer Mundfish, its action looks impressive and the game features an array of visual bells and whistles, including extensive use of ray tracing, thanks to a partnership with NVIDIA.

Haven’t been keeping up with Atomic Heart? Do check out Wccftech’s latest Q&A with Mundfish and the following key features…

The Future USSR - A global system failure happens at the Soviet Facility №3826 that leads machinery to rebel against the people. You are Major P-3 and your task is to eliminate the consequences of a large-scale accident and prevent the leakage of classified information threatening to destroy the whole world.

- A global system failure happens at the Soviet Facility №3826 that leads machinery to rebel against the people. You are Major P-3 and your task is to eliminate the consequences of a large-scale accident and prevent the leakage of classified information threatening to destroy the whole world. Fierce Fighting - Study the behavior of your enemies and how they relate to each other. Use the varied arsenal of arms and special abilities of your polymer glove. Turn everything into a weapon: environment, objects, your own body, and even enemies themselves! Every fight will be different from the last.

- Study the behavior of your enemies and how they relate to each other. Use the varied arsenal of arms and special abilities of your polymer glove. Turn everything into a weapon: environment, objects, your own body, and even enemies themselves! Every fight will be different from the last. The Face of the Soviet Dream - Explore huge research facilities and test sites. Find out more about the employees and their ways of life and work. Uncover soviet secrets! But know that death hides in every corner. Can you survive?

- Explore huge research facilities and test sites. Find out more about the employees and their ways of life and work. Uncover soviet secrets! But know that death hides in every corner. Can you survive? A Closed World Ecosystem - A neural network named “Kollektiv” unifies ground-based and flying robots alike into a single hivemind. If you are noticed either above or under the ground, the reinforcements from the nearest factory will come to kill you. Use hacking to break in unnoticed.

- A neural network named “Kollektiv” unifies ground-based and flying robots alike into a single hivemind. If you are noticed either above or under the ground, the reinforcements from the nearest factory will come to kill you. Use hacking to break in unnoticed. Craft and Modify - Use pieces and components with the “Chaika 3.0” device to create more than 30 types of melee weapons and firearms. Cassette cartridges and various modifications will help you use the environment to your advantage and exploit enemy vulnerabilities.

Atomic Heart developer publisher Mundfish was founded in Moscow, but there have been rumors much of the team has relocated following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and, in fact, the company is now headquartered in Cyprus. That said, the exact distribution of the studio is unclear at the moment. Mundfish has partnered with Focus Home Entertainment to publish the game internationally.

Atomic Heart is coming to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. According to these latest rumors, the game will launch on February 21, 2023, although that’s yet to be confirmed.