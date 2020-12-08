This week’s The Game Awards 2020 will feature around 15 to 20 world-premiere game reveals, including big AAA-titles as well as smaller ones.

That’s what the event’s producer, Geoff Keighley said during a recent Reddit AMA for the annual game award event. When asked how many games there will be announced during the event, Keighley replied that there will be a “good dozen+” of the titles that either will be revealed or announced for the first time.

“I think there are a good dozen+ games that will be announced/revealed at the show for the first time”, Keighley replied. The producer was then asked about the total number of reveals during the main show, after which Keighley replied: “I think around 12 to 15 or so?”

As for the budget of these upcoming titles, Keighley said that the announcements will include big AAA-titles as well as 'smaller' games.

“That's always a subjective question -- what do you mean by "bigger"?”, the producer wrote. “Sort of depends on what kind of games you like. We have announcements from big triple-A games and also smaller titles too.”

Last week, we already reported that Microsoft might have teased some new announcements that will be made during the event. “See you at the Game Awards friends!”, Microsoft wrote in a post on the official Xbox Wire.

Hosted by Keighley, The Game Awards 2020 will air on December 10th at 4:00 p.m. PT. The event will be live-streamed on YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, and other platforms.